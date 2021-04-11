Choices: Stories you play MOD Apk (free premium choices) is an outstanding game published by Pixelberry. This is a simulation game where you get to be the protagonist of the story you choose to play in. The better your decisions are during conversations in the game while playing a story, the more your chances are of getting more points.

This you get rewarded by more keys to unlock upcoming chapters in the story of your liking in the game.

Overview information of Choices Mod Apk

Name Choices: Stories you play Package com.pixelberrystudios… Publisher Pixelberry Category Simulation Version 2.8.2 (build7141) Size 89MB MOD Features Free Premium Choices Requires Android 4.0.3

With over a 1000 stories to choose from, you want passion and steamy affairs, or fun and adventurous, or some weird fantasy to get entertained by? You get all of it in this game, countless stories with many situations that you can choose from.

When we were young, our mothers and grandmothers used to tell us bedtime stories. Now, you can just make yours. Fairy tales, horror, love, sad stories and stories with a happy or bad ending. Well, the decisions are yours to make. If you have the love for stories like the very few people who have that nowadays. Then, this is the best game for you.

Go make your own story.

