CHOICES: STORIES YOU PLAY MOD APK 2.8.2- Get the game now!

Choices: Stories you play MOD Apk (free premium choices) is an outstanding game published by Pixelberry. Choices is a simulation game where you get to be the protagonist of the story you choose to play in. The better your choices are during conversations in the game while playing a story, the more your chances are of getting more points. This you get rewarded by more keys to unlock upcoming chapters in the story of your choice in the game.

With over a 1000 stories to choose from. You want passion and steamy affairs, or fun and adventurous, or some weird fantasy to get entertained by? You get all of it in this game, countless stories with many situations that you can choose from.

Like the sound of it? Let’s find out.

Overview information

Name Choices: Stories you play Package com.pixelberrystudios… Publisher Pixelberry Category Simulation Version 2.8.2(build7141) Size 89MB MOD Features Free Premium Choices Requires Android 4.0.3

About Choices: Stories you play:

When we were young, our mothers and grandmothers used to tell us bedtime stories. All the fantasies that we used to have, flying high about the mountains on the magical carpet of Aladdin. The way the Greek gods powers would look like on ourselves and what would it have been like if we could have been able to fly like Peter Pan. Well, we can now write our very own stories that are equally intriguing to a certain point, in the game Choices: Stories you play.

Customize your character of your choice the way you like,

There are many more simulation games such as The Sim Mobile, youtuber’s life, etc. And like all the other simulation games, your first move would be to customize your very own character. You customize the way you want. You could either choose normal outfits for which you wouldn’t have to pay in diamonds like the premium outfits and hairstyles. But, the premium hairstyles and outfits gets you more points while playing the chapter of the story you choose to play. However, as most good things don’t stay for long, neither will you be able to create your characters completely the way you like. You would have to choose one of the available options. And by all means it should not mean that you would abandon the game as there are fascinating stories with interesting situations and triggering plot twists.

This is the right game for you, if you love roleplay.

Discover more new and amazing stories,

The simulation game has a lot of different stories that are interesting enough to keep you occupied for hours. All the stories in the game are updated on a weekly basis. Also, the stories are either divided or come in different genres, such as, magic, love, horror, reality, fantasy and so many more. Even the adult genre(pretty shocking, right?)

And the best thing about this game is that you choose whichever story you like without completing it in order. The stories will make you more curious and you will want to find out more about what happens next.

The stories in the game that stand out;

The FreshMen: teenage and college drama with a touch of mature dogmatism splattered throughout each chapter. The crown and the flame: cliche old european drama of the kings and war in the old ages. Matfect match: corporate thrilling mystery story.

Some limitations of the game:

You need to be careful before playing the game as it contains explicit(18+) stuff. There are plenty of stories with adult content, horror, social evils alike. Also, the game requires you to be at least 18 years of age to play.

You may lose your diamonds also in the game depending upon your choices. The diamonds are really hard to find sometimes too. As the number of diamonds in the game are limited. Also, you may not choose the choice you want. Although, adding to the storylines the graphics of the game are beyond awe-inspiring.

MOD APK version of Choices: Stories You Play:

MOD features;

Free Premium Choices

VIP

In my opinion, this game is one of the best simulation game for mobile. You get to be the main character in every one of the stories. Fairy tales, horror, love, sad stories and stories with a happy or bad ending. Well, the choices are yours to decide. If you have the love for stories like the very few people who have that nowadays. Then, this is the best game for you. Go make your own story.