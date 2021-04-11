Choices Mod Apk: Stories You Play Mod (Free Premium Choices and Diamonds)

About Choices: Stories You Play

When I was a child, my grandmother used to tell me fairy tales like Aladdin and the Magic Lamp, 1001 nights, Achilles Heel, Beauty and the Beast, and many others. Now, I can create and choose the ending the stories of my own interesting stories in the game called Choices: Stories You Play.

Overview information

Name

Choices: Stories You Play

Download here

Choices

Publisher

Pixelberry

Category

Simulation

Version

2.8.2 (build 7141)

Size

89Mb

MOD Features

Free Premium Choices

Requires

Android 4.0.3

Discover stories

Choices contains a lot of different amusing stories and are regularly updated weekly. The stories are further divided into many genres like as magic, love, horror, reality, fantasy, and even the adult genre (got your attention ;)). And the most important and interesting thing is that you can choose any story you want without completing it in a particular order. The stories will make you feel intriguing and you’ll be definitely hooked to want to find out what can happen when you change your choice.

Some limitations

The game has some stories consisting of adult content, horror, social evils, abuse etc. so you need to consider user discretion before playing these genres. The game requires you to be 18 years or older.

Some special choices require you to use diamonds in the game and they are very hard to find and you even have to use real money. Because the number of diamonds is limited, you might not be able to choose the choice you want.

MOD APK version of Choices

MOD Features

Free Premium Choices

VIP

FAQ’S About Choices MOD APK

1. Are APK Mod options safe?

You don’t have to worry about safety when installing a game as we share all tested safe and tested mods here. So you are also safe and 100% virus free.

2. Is this free to download Mod APK?

Yes, everything in this Mod is free to use. You can use unlimited premium choices, unlimited clothing, for free but you’ll have to sign up with your google or Facebook account

3. Is this mod APK option available on PC?

No, this game is only for mobile devices, so that you’ll not be able to play it on your PC.

