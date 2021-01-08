Cheryl Burke: What is the net worth of this professional dancer?

Cheryl Burke is famous for her appearance in Dancing with the Stars in ABC. She won the competition twice and she was the first to win it. She also came second in I Can Do. However, the dancer has very little information about her out in the public and so we have gathered here all the information that we could find. In this article, you will read about the personal life, career, early life and net worth of this celebrity. Before that, let’s get to some quick facts about her.

Quick Facts About Cheryl Burke

Renowned for being the winner of Dancing with the Stars

Born on: May 3, 1984

Age: 36

Profession: dancer

Married to Matthew Lawrence

Kids: none

Siblings: Nicole Burke, Mandy Wolf

How She Became Famous?

Cheryl Burke was born in San Francisco, California. Her parents are Sherri Bautista and Stephen Burke. She had a passion for dancing from a young age. Cheryl began dancing at the age of 6. Her interest in ballroom dancing slowly developed as she did not show much interest in it in the beginning. She has learned both the Latin style and Standard dance form. Cheryl completed her studies from Menlo-Atherton High School. The dancer grew up in an environment with a good family bonding and so she appears to be really close with them.

Her major breakthrough was after she performed in Dancing with the Stars on the ABC channel and won the competition. Moreover, she was the first female participant to do so. She also won the title again in the third season along with Emmitt Smith. She has also worked in several other television shows like The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, I Can Do That and won the second position. Cheryl is also the winner of several awards like the Emmy, World Cup Professional Rising Star Latin Championship, 7th Annual Filipino Library Gala Role Model Award and Asian Excellence Awards.

Personal Life

Cheryl Burke got married to Matthew Lawrence in 2019. He is also an actor and singer.

Net worth of Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke has a net worth of around $450 million. This she has earned with her dedication to her work and passion for dancing.

