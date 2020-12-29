Cheap Gaming Chair: What are the best budget gaming chairs?

As a gamer, you might be on a lookout for the best budget gaming chairs that will keep you comfortable while you sit back to enjoy your game. With ample cushioning and a soft foamy set enough, which is firm enough to give your weight the right support without letting you sink in the chair, these best gaming chairs will suit your budget perfectly.

So, here is a catalog of the best budget gaming chairs, that offer great ergonomics, easily reclining headrests, and the perfect lumbar support.

GTRacing Pro Series Gaming Chair

Seat Width: 16″

Seat Depth: 22.8″

Backrest Length: 32.5″

Backrest Width: 21.5″

Tilt: 90-170°

Ergonomics: adjustable armrests, lumbar pillow, neck pillow

Max Load: 300 lbs

GTRacing Pro Series GT099 Gaming Chair is definitely the best budget gaming chair that will cost you around $150. It can tilt back up to 170-degrees if you want to play in a relaxed position, and if you want to stay keenly focused on your game, it will also help you to stay upright.

OFM Essentials Racing Chair

Seat Height: 17-20.25″

Seat Width: 20″

Seat Depth: 19″

Backrest Length: 29.5″

Backrest Width: 19.75″

Max Load: 250 lbs

OFM Essentials Racing Chair is the best ultra-cheap gaming chair. With the black leather covering on the chair, made from mesh fabric, flip-up armrests, it is available in four colors, and you can check it out to suit your set up right.

Devoko Ergonomic Gaming Chair

Seat Height: 16.1-20″

Seat Width: 20.5″

Seat Depth: 19.8″

Backrest Length: 30.5″

Backrest Width: 19.8″

Tilt: 90-180°

Ergonomics: lumbar pillow, neck pillow

Max Load: 300 lbs

Devoko Ergonomic Gaming Chair is the best budget Racing-Style gaming chair. With a sleek and stylish look, you might be surprised to know that it will just cost you $99. You can customize the ergonomics, and it has a movable lumbar and neck pillow.

AKRacing Core Series EX

Seat Height: 13.4-16.7″

Seat Width: 14.9″

Seat Depth: 19.6″

Backrest Length: 32.6″

Backrest Width: 21.2″

Tilt: 90-180°

Ergonomics: adjustable armrests, lumbar pillow, neck pillow

Max Load: 330 lbs

AKRacing Core Series EX is the best budget Fabric gaming chair. If you are looking for something other than the leather setup, this gaming chair has a soft fabric to make you ultra-comfortable. It also has an extra-wide seat and backrest.

Respawn-200 Gaming Chair

Seat Height: 18.75-22.25″

Seat Width: 20″

Seat Depth: 17.5″

Tilt: 90-130°

Ergonomics: adjustable armrests, adjustable lumbar support, neck pillow

Max Load: 275 lbs

Respawn-200 Gaming Chair is the best budget Mesh gaming chair. It will cost you around $138. It is an adjustable chair with a neck pillow and also has integrated lumbar support.

These are a few of the best affordable gaming chairs of 2020 that will elevate your gaming experience without hurting your neck. It will allow you to recline or stand upright as per your needs.

