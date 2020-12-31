Charlamagne tha God: How much is the American radio presenter worth in 2020?

Lenard Larry McKelvey famously known as Charlamagne Tha God, is a well known American radio presenter, television personality, and author. He is the founder of the Black Effect Podcast Network.

Charlamagne the God is best known for his role as the co-host of the nationally syndicated hip-hop iHeartRadio program The Breakfast Club. He has also featured on Guy Code, Guy Court and Girl Code.

Quick facts about Charlamagne tha God

Name: Lenard Larry McKelvey

Also known as: Charlamagne tha God

Birth Date: June 29, 1978

Present age: 42 years old

Birth Place: Charleston, South Carolina, U.S.

Station(s): Power 105.1

Time slot: 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Spouse: Jessica Gadsden (m. 2014)

Net worth: $10 million

What about his early life?

Charlamagne tha God was born on June 29, 1978. He grew up in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. At young age, he has been arrested a few times for drugs possession. Later in his life, he completed his graduation from Berkeley High School.

Charlamagne tha God started his career in radio as an intern for Z93 Jamz in Charleston. In 2006, after he left South Caroline, he went to become second mic to radio host Wendy Williams.

What about his professional career?

Charlamagne tha God, in 2010 became the co-host on The Breakfast Club, alongside DJ Envy and Angela Yee on WWPR-FM in New York City, New York. This is a hugely popular morning radio show, and is syndicated by Premiere Networks across the nation on nearly 100 stations.

At present, he is the host and star of MTV2’s popular late-night talk show Uncommon Sense with Charlamagne. This show has evolved from his 2014 show, Charlamagne and Friends. Charlamagne tha God is also the part of the lead cast in MTV2’s Guy Code and Guy Court.

What about his personal life?

The radio and TV personality, Charlamagne tha God is married to Jessica Gadsden. He married his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Gadsden on 6 September 2014. The couple had started dating since the 1990s.

Jessica Gadsden is a personal trainer and fitness instructor who specializes in body and bodyweight training, bodybuilding, pilates, and gymnastics. The couple have two daughters together.

How much is he worth?

Charlamagne tha God has an estimated net worth of $10 million. He is an American radio DJ and television personality. He is one of the 3 hosts of the syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club.

