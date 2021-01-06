Channing Tatum: How much is he worth in 2020?

Channing Matthew Tatum is a very popular American actor, producer, and dancer. Channing Tatum debuted in the world of cinema in 2005, in a drama film Coach Carter. A year later, with his role in the movie Step Up, his fame reached a wider audience.

Channing Tatum is best known for his role in the light teen movies and action flicks like the “Jump Street” series. Here’s what you need to know about him.

Quick facts about Channing Tatum

Name: Channing Matthew Tatum

Birth Date: April 26, 1980

Present age: 40 years old

Birth Place: Cullman, Alabama, U.S.

Famous as: Actor, producer, dancer

Years active: 2000–present

Spouse(s): Jenna Dewan​(m. 2009; div. 2019)​

Children:1

Net worth: $80 million

What about his early life?

Channing Tatum was born on April 26, 1980 in Cullman, Alabama, to Kay Tatum (née Faust), and Glenn Tatum. He has an English ancestry. As a child, he suffered with attention deficit disorder (ADD) and dyslexia.

He graduated in 1998 from Tampa Catholic High School, and was popularly voted az most athletic. After this he joined the Glenville State College in Glenville, West Virginia on a sports scholarship, but later he chose to drop out.

What about his career?

In 2004, Tatum made an appearance on CSI: Miami. He found his fame through the dance movie, Step Up (2006). He became the lead star in movies like G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) and 21 Jump Street (2012). He has also played the lead in dramas (“Side Effects”) and stripper dramas (“Magic Mike”).

Some of his other successful movies are: The Vow, A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, Foxcatcher, Logan Lucky, The Book Of Life.

What about his personal life?

Channing Tatum met the actress Jenna Dewan on the set of Step Up in 2006. They got married on July 11, 2009, in Malibu, California. The couple have a daughter together who was born in May 2013.

However, the couple announced on April 2, 2018, after they were together for a period of 9 years that they were separating. The divorce was finalized the following year in 2019.

How much is his net worth?

Channing Tatum’s net worth is estimated to be around $80 million. He is an American actor, dancer and producer. His stardom rose from movies ‘Step Up’ to ‘Side Effects’ circa the early 2000s.

