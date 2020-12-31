Chandra Wilson: What is the Grey’s Anatomy star worth?

We all know Dr Miranda Bailey from Grey’s Anatomy. This role is beautifully carried out by the actress Chandra Wilson. Her other roles are in shows such as Private Practice and Station 19. Chandra was a part of the entertainment field since she was young and was also encouraged by her mother for this. Moreover, she has appeared as a guest star and TV host in various shows. To know more about this celebrity, her personal life, spouse, kids, career and net worth, continue reading. Know some quick facts about the celebrity.

Quick Facts About Chandra Wilson

Renowned for her role in Grey’s Anatomy

Born on: August 27, 1969

Age: 51 years

Profession: Actress

Married to: not known

Kids: Sarina, Joylin, Michael

Siblings: not known

How She Became Famous?

Chandra Wilson was born in Houston, Texas. Her mother worked in postal service. Not much has been revealed about her family. However, her mother was particular about her kids going out and participating in activities. This led her to have a busy childhood. She was engaged with dancing, acting and modelling since she was a child. Chandra began performing musicals at the age of five. She completed her education from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Drama. However, Chandra began her career through her role in “The Cosby Show”. Moreover, she made guest appearances in movies like “Law & Order”, “Third Watch”, “Sex and the City”, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, and “The Sopranos”. She had her major breakthrough in Grey’s Anatomy and was also nominated for Emmy for her performance.

Personal Life

She has not brought her partner into the limelight much yet and so we have very less information about him. Chandra and her boyfriend have been together for a long time now. The couple has three kids Sarina, Joylin, Michael.

Net Worth of Chandra Wilson

Chandra Wilson has a net worth of $10 million. She has just had her major role in the series and can be expected to do even more and this net worth is likely to increase.

