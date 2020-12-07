Chamath Palihapitiya: What is the success story of this venture capitalist?

Chamath Palihapitiya is a well-known entrepreneur and venture capitalist. He is the CEO and founder of the venture capitalist company Social Capital. Apart from this, he was also an engineer. Chamath was also a stakeholder of the social media giant Facebook. He rose to success by investing the money he received from this. This brilliant mind also has a story of rags to riches. To know how he became a billionaire, continue reading this article.

Getting started

Chamath Palihapitiya was born on September 3, 1976, in Sri Lanka. His parents were refugees who migrated to Canada when he was six. However, his father never got a job in the beginning. The family dealt with a lot of financial issues due to this and Chamath had to work part-time to support his family at a young age. He graduated from Lisgar College at the age of 17. He with a degree in electrical engineering worked in an investment bank for a year.

Personal life and career

As said, Chamath started his work in an investment bank as a derivative. The man had his skill and worked his way smartly throughout his career. He became the youngest vice president of AOL. Further, he went on to work in a venture capitalist company Mayfield Fund. He left the job and joined Facebook and it was then that he started investing money in Palantir, Pure storage and other investments. After this, he began his own company called The Social+Capitalist Partnership which was later renamed as The Social Capitalist. He has also invested in many other companies. He also proved his skill and luck in poker. Chamath Palihapitiya also is a stake holder of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors.

Chamath was first married to his girlfriend Brigette Lau but the couple broke it off in 2018. At present, he is with his girlfriend Nathalie Dompe, an Italian model.

What is the net worth of Chamath Palihapitiya?

He is one among the billionaires and has a net worth of $1 billion. Considering his success in investment career and stakeholding, this is no surprise.

The post Chamath Palihapitiya: What is the success story of this venture capitalist? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.