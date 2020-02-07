Caucasus Mountain Shadows – Sky & Telescope

Photographer
dr. ski
dktrski@yahoo.com.ph
Location of picture
Valencia, Philippines
Date/Time of picture
Feb1, 2020/ 6: 15 pm
Equipment
Canon EOS M100, 90 mm Mak-Cas, focal point at 150 x
About dr. ski
Student of theCelestialSphere for the last50 years; (********************* )years from mid-Northern latitudes as well as the last(************************* )years fromTropical latitudes.What a journey! &#(************************ );.
