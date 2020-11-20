Caroline Stanbury: What is her net worth, personal life and career?

Caroline Stanbury is known for her luxury goods industry Gift Library, famous among celebrities and other elites. She is an entrepreneur and a personal stylist and has other business ventures too. Caroline is also a cast member of the show “Ladies of London”. The show presents the rich life of seven women from a high profile background. Moreover, she now runs a company providing wedding services. It is known as “The Wedding Shope of Caroline Stanbury”. She has conquered the business world and now provides service to the rich and socialites.

Childhood and early life

Caroline Stanbury was born into a family of great fortune and also fashion. She was born on April 28, 1976, in London. Her parents are Anthony Stanbury and Elizabeth Stanbury. Anthony was the managing director of the famous Jaeger. A fashion world for the upper class. Her mother Elizabeth was involved in a cashmere knitwear business. Further, we can assume that she was enticed by the luxury and style in her world. Caroline was also acquainted with the royals and elites since early childhood. She studied in the wealthy Westonbirt School in Gloucestershire. Despite having good money and fortune for a lifetime. She was independent and made her own place in the luxury goods industry and also on television.

Personal life and career

Caroline Stanbury started off working in public relations. Further, she moved on to personal styling, luxury goods industry. She was also a cast member in a series called Ladies of London. Her family and social contacts have made it easier for her to pave a way for business. Along with this, it provided an advantage in starting two companies of her own. Gift Library of Caroline Stanbury is favourite among celebrities. She also has a great fan following in her social media accounts.

Her love life has also ranged from royals to other upper-class partners. She has dated people like Prince Edwards and Hugh Grants. In 2004, she got hitched to Cem Habib, a financier. They have three children Yasmine Habib, Zac Habib, and Aaron Habib. The couple moved to Dubai in 2016.

What is Caroline Stanbury net worth?

Caroline Stanbury is known to have a net worth estimate of around $30 million. With all her business ventures and luxury goods, she sure has earned a lot through her career.

