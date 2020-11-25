Caroline Quentin eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

We have gained information from few resources that Caroline Quentin has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing. She was the 4th participant to be sacked from Strictly Come Dancing this year after falling brief in the dance-off against Maisie Smith. Caroline Quentin seemed a little subjugated as she left the BBC studios for the last time on Sunday evening’s pre-recorded results show.

We let you know that Strictly Come Dancing is a British television dance contest in which celebrities take to the dance floor to perform a dazzling display of ballroom routines.

The former Jonathan Creek star had fled her glitzy red ballgown for a cozy blue jumper with black leggings as she headed house in her car.

The broadcaster left the studios with a striking bouquet and a handwritten ‘thank you’ note, probably gifted to her by the Strictly team.

She held an umbrella in one hand during the rainy autumnal weather and took a large beige shoulder bag filled with her belongings.

How did Caroline Quentin feel while leaving?

The Blue Murder star was disheartened to be leaving the dance contest as she claimed that her five-week task had fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a dancer. She caused the stir when her Cha Cha on Saturday night as she seemed to cheekily lick her professional partner Johannes Radebe’s arm.

Caroline appeared to be in her element during the ‘Blackpool’ special of the program, throwing herself into the fun-filled routine, which she and her cat were saved by Radebe, who posed as a firefighter. And just as she was performing a few intricate moves, the Men Behaving Badly actress leaned ahead and got a taste of her partner’s bicep, before moving into her next step.

Head judge Shirley praised later the active routine, remarking on her ‘beautiful posture’, before turning her attention to the surprising lick.

Pointing to the dance floor, she asked: ‘Were you licking his arm then?’

Responding to her remarks, Caroline stated: ‘I was licking his arm for the nation, I’d like to say’ as Radebe giggled behind her.

But Caroline gloomily fell short when she and South African dancer Johannes presented the Cha Cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass after ranking in the bottom two.

Meantime, their dance-off rivals Maisie, 19, and professional partner Gorka Márquez danced the Salsa to Meghan Trainor’s Better When I am Dancing.

Her aim by appearing on the BBC did hit?

When asked whether she’s accomplished her aims by appearing on the BBC hit? Caroline described hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on the Results Show: ‘Yeah.

‘In a way lightly more than that because I have had the honor and opportunity of working with greatest dancers this country has ever known I mean I believe it, I think they’re fantastic.

‘Thank you, thank you, thank you. I dunno what to say as it was a beautiful one, I had a beautiful journey with you, thank you my darling, thank you.’

