Cardi B: what’s her real name, net worth and journey to success?

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar known professionally as Cardi B is an American rapper, songwriter, and actress. Several of her post and video became popular on Instagram and Vine and she became an internet celebrity. She appeared as a regular cast member on the VH1 reality television series Love & Hip Hop: New York from 2015 to 2017. This series showed her passion for music. Her net worth is estimated to be $24 million.

Cardi B Early Life –

Cardi was born on October 11, 1992, in Washington Heights, Manhattan. Her father is a Dominican and her mother Trinidadian. At her paternal grandmother’s home, she spends a lot of time. She developed her stage name Cardi B from the rum brand Bacardi which also her nickname. Since the age of 16, she is a gang member of Bloods. She went to Renaissance High School for Musical Theater & Technology.

Cardi was employed in a deli in Tribeca in her teens. She was fired from there. Then she worked as a stripper and that had a positive impact on his life. She went back to school when she started stripping. In order to escape domestic violence and poverty, she became a stripper. She was kicked out of her mother’s house and stripping was the only source of income. She went to Borough of Manhattan Community College but dropped out later.

Cardi B Career Life –

Invasion of Privacy was Cardi’s debut studio album which at number 1 on Billboard 200. The album broke several streaming records. The album also won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album and she was the only woman to win the award as a solo artist. Bodak Yellow was her major level debut which was number 2 on Billboard 100. I Like It is a song sung ber her which made her the first female rapper to attain multiple number-one songs on the chart. Cardi collaborated with Maroon 5 for Girls Like You which made her the only female rapper to top the Hot 100 three times.

Cardi recognized by Forbes as one of the most influential female rappers of all time. She has received wide media coverage for her aggressive flow and candid lyrics. Her awards include a Grammy Award, 5 Guinness World Record, 11 BET Hip Hop Awards, 2 ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards, 8 Billboard Music Awards, and 5 American Music Awards.

Cardi B Personal Life –

Cardi is married to rapper Offset for the past 3 years but recently as per reports she has filed for divorce. She has one daughter.

The post Cardi B: what’s her real name, net worth and journey to success? by Ben Rick appeared first on The TeCake.