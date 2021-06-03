Cannes Festival reveals the lineup for 2021!

The Cannes Festival 2021 is all set to run from July 6-17 on the Riviera, after it was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival has also announced its Official Lineup for the event.

The plan and lineup for the Festival were unveiled by the fest President Pierre Lescure and General Delegate Thierry Frémaux. They made the announcement in Paris on Thursday morning and presented 61 titles.

The list consists of some of the popular and familiar names including Jacques Audiard, François Ozon, Asghar Farhadi and Nanni Moretti. On the other hand, many young and new directors have also made it to the list.

One of the highlights of the show will be Jodie Foster receiving the honorary Palme d’Or from the. The two times Oscar winner is also going to be the guest of honor at the opening ceremony.

This year, Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” will be presented in the festival and Sean Penn’s latest “Flag Day” will be among movies by US filmmakers competing for the top award. Additionally, an unnamed U.S. studio movie will be screened at the beach.

The competition is weighed by the French filmmakers as they make up a large part of it. International films from Japan, Hungary and Iran are also in the fight.

Moreover, as per the revelations, a new section called “Cannes Premières” has been created, which will feature new works from Andrea Arnold, Hong Sang-soo and Arnaud Désplechin.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux also mentioned parties and dinners throughout. Most importantly, everything has been planned prioritizing the COVID guidelines. Fremaux stated, “We won’t be kissing at the top of the steps…”

Cannes also published guidelines for those travelling to the festival. The visitors will go through daily health pass checks, which requires certificate demonstrating full vaccination of a vaccine recognized by the European Medicines Agency. As an alternative, a negative PCR or antigen test result issued no more than 48 hours prior will also work, which is to be renewed every 48 hours for the duration of stay in the festival.

The visitors can also present a proof of immunity via a positive antibody test or RT-PCR test dated no less than 15 days prior, and under six months ago. Besides, free tests will be provided near Palais by the festival’s partner laboratory center.

