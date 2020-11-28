Candyman publishing has postponed for 2021, what are the reasons?

In these modern days, a decade after the end of the Cabrini towers were torn down, Anthony and his partner run into a loft in the gentrified now Cabrini. A chance meeting with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman. Eager to use these macabre features in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, he unknowingly unfolds a door to a complex past that unravels his sanity and unleashes a terrifying loop of violence.

Fans will have to wait for a little long probably until 2021 to summon Candyman. The supernatural slasher movie, directed by Nia DaCosta and well-written by Jordan Peele, DaCosta, and Win Rosenfeld has pushed back its theatrical release and will debut now on the huge screen sometime next year.

Candyman was assumed to hit theaters on the 16th of October. Universal and MGM, the studios behind the film, have yet to set a new launch date but plan to declare one in the coming weeks.

Candyman, labeled as a spiritual sequel to the 1992 slasher film, stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a struggling actor who begins to lose his grip on reality after opening the story of Candyman.

As the gruesome urban legend goes, if anyone says his name to a mirror five times Candyman will rise and kill whoever summoned him.

The cast includes

Teyonah Parris,

Colman Domingo,

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett,

Tony Todd, and

Vanessa Estelle Williams.

Candyman: when will it hit theatres?

The movie was due to come out in both the United States and the United Kingdom on September 25 – 2020. Then it was moved to the 16th of October 2020. On the 11th of September, it was stated that Universal and MGM, who are dedicated to the film getting a theatrical release has pushed it back to some time in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. A new date is yet to be confirmed.

A new teaser arrived in June with director Nia DaCosta sharing details about the movie when sharing the teaser on Twitter.

DaCosta wrote – Candyman at the junction of white violence and black pain is about reluctant martyrs. The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the beasts we are told they must have been.

Even though Jordan Peele is producing the filmmaker has hired Nia DaCosta to lead Candyman. Peele defended his choice in an interview with Empire.

