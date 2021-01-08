Camila Mendes: How did the Riverdale star rise to fame?

We all are familiar with Camila Mendes who plays the role of Veronica Lodge in the teenage sensation drama Riverdale. She became widely popular after she played the role of the popular rich girl in the series. The young actress has not had a smooth journey to fame. She has suffered several instances of discrimination and body shaming throughout her career. She has always worked for body positivity and spread the awareness about it in her social media pages. Let’s get to know more about this personality. Further, this article covers everything from childhood, personal life, career and net worth. Before that, have a look at some quick facts about her.

Quick Facts About Camila Mendes

Renowned for playing the role of Veronica Lodge in Riverdale

Born on: June 29, 1994

Age: 26

Profession: actress

Married to: none

Kids: none

Siblings: not known

How She Became Famous?

Camila Mendes was born in Charlottesville, Virginia. However, she used to travel a lot and has stayed in Florida and Brazil for a while. Her parents are Victor Mendes and Gisele Carraro. She completed her studies from New York University Tisch School of the Arts. However, after this, she went on to appear in an IKEA commercial. Her big break was when she got the role of Veronica Lodge in the series Riverdale in the year 2016. She has also acted in several movies like The New Romantic, The Perfect Date and Palm Springs.

Personal life

Camila Mendes was known to be in a relationship with her co-star in Riverdale Charles Melton. However, in a year or less, the couple broke up.

Camila has also mentioned about being discriminated in Hollywood and refused a role because she does not look “Latina enough”.

Net worth of Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes has a net worth of around $3 million. She has earned this money from her career in acting in shows and movies.

