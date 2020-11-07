Call on Duty: Warzone new updates and a brief guide!

Call on Duty: Warzone is free to play a battle royale video game. It was released on March 10, 2020, for PlayStation4, Xbox One, and Microsoft windows. It is a part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare which released in 2019.

Call On Duty New Updates –

Call on Duty: Warzone, Modern Warfare, and Black Ops Cold War are all getting a cross-title Prestige system of sorts. Blacks Ops Cold War season 1 starts in December. This will bring universal and synchronized player progression. This will work between Warzone, Modern Warfare, and Blacks Ops Cold War. The progression of the Blacks Ops Cold War is similar to Modern Warfare. It also incorporates a Prestige system.

A long-standing and popular method of keeping players interested for months is called the Prestige system. Once the players restart progression and re-lock functional items over and over they can end the Prestige system. This preserves the player’s rank between 1-55 so that functional items were never re-locked and they were never reset. At the end of the season, only the officer rank gets resets.

Now let’s know about the two main levels of Call on Duty.

Call on Duty Military Levels –

Once the Black Ops Cold War launches the player’s rank will be known as Military Levels. This Military level takes the player’s rank from 1 to 55. Functional gameplay items are unlocked. Progress is obtained in the usual manner. And when the players complete the Military Levels they get an update and improved season leveling. It begins when Black Ops Cold War comes out. This is called Pre-Seasoned.

Call on Duty Seasonal Levels –

Seasonal Prestige Leveling kicks in. The player’s previous seasonal level officers’ progression is now known as Seasonal Levels. This includes a Seasonal Prestige leveling system. The officer’s progression during seasons has been updated which lets the players unlock and use rewards. Leveling in all three all count toward the player’s Prestige Level and Seasonal Level.

When the Black Ops Cold War launches weapons from Modern Warfare and new weapons from the Black Ops Cold War will be available in the warzone. Players can mix and level weapons in the warzone.

