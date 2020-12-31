Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: What are the top 5 weapons to use in warzone?

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is soon going to integrate the weapons into the Warzone meta for the players. And these weapons will dominate the Warzone after it is fully established. Black Ops Cold War was dropped recently on November 13, 2020. It is a first-person shooter video game which has been developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and published by Activision.

So far, the players have tried out the new weapons in the game and some of these have topped the others. These include the assault rifles and tactical rifles in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Here are the top 5 weapons of Black Ops Cold War to use in Warzone.

1) Krig-6

The Krig-6 is a rapid-fire assault rifle, having a medium-range in Call of Duty: Warzone. It can be regarded as the best overall weapon in this game. The way it can deal with the damage and accuracy during any dire situation makes it one of the best weapons to combat any situation.

In the Black Ops Cold War, the players will be able this weapon for long range and close quarters battles. And, Krig-6 will be one of the best friends to favor them throughout their battle.

2) AK-74u

If in the Black Ops Cold war, you want to run and gun with the help of an SMG in Warzone, you definitely need to pick up the AK-74u. This is one of the best and the most versatile submachine gun and it will help you to deal with any range.

AK-74U has some amazing features including low recoil, amazing damage output, and clean iron sights. It will allow you to handle players in the close corners or to target those who are at a far distance.

3) Pelington 703

If you are looking for a sniper rifle in Black Ops Cold War, you definitely need to pick up Pelington 703. It is a bolt-action sniper rifle which is hand loaded with improved handling speeds and fast rechamber. You can use it in any way you would want to. With its fire rate and ADS speed, Pelington 703 should be your go to rifle.

4) M16

The M16 is one of the best tactical rifles in Black Ops, and it’s power is still very influential in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. While its damage output may not be so vivid, but it has a clean advantage in all other areas. This is one of the best weapons for the beginners to start out with.

5) The Stoner 63

This one is a light machine gun that delivers its effect with a massive punch. This Black Ops Cold War LMG can help you to bring down the entire squads and you do not have to frequently reload it. This top-fed light machine gun definitely makes it to the top 5 weapons.

These are few weapons you need to try out in the Warzone. So, unlock its true potential and get set ready to use the deadliest weapons to up your game.

