Call Me By Your Name: Will the movie have a sequel to it?

Call Me By Your Name is a movie that brought out some powerful message to its audience. The movie came out on January 22, 2017. The movie had a box office of $41.9 million. Moreover, the actors of the movie were also praised for their amazing portrayal of the characters. The movie brings in the mind of its viewers some strong emotions of being in love. However, this movie should not be described or degraded as just a gay movie, it is a movie with lots of meaning and powerful messages in it. It shows us how love is not forced. The man behind this creation is Luca Guadagnino. It is based on the novel of the same name written by Andre Aciman. Moreover, the film received a standing ovation when it was played during the Sundance Film Festival. To know more about the sequel for the movie, read more.

What is the storyline of Call Me By Your Name?

Call Me By Your Name is about two boys Oliver and Elio. Elio is a 17-year-old while Oliver is a 24-year-old graduate who comes to help Elio’s father with some paperwork. Elio thinks he has nothing in common with Oliver but soon feelings develop between them. The title of the movie is a line which Oliver tells Elio when they spend the night together. He says “Call me by your name and ill call you by mine”. The last movie ended with Elio accepting is a fate with Oliver who is getting married to someone else. The novel shows the protagonists live in the next twenty years too. The movie is likely to portray the life of Elio after the events that took place in the first movie. Moreover, it will show the life Oliver has with his new family.

Other updates on the sequel

Call Me By Your Name sequel was planned by the director since the first movie as he had also mentioned that he will need at least 5 movies to film the entire plot. There has been no news regarding the release date of the second part. It was said to have come out in 2020 but as of now, no updates are provided. Considering the pace of development, we can expect the movie by early 2022 or the end of 2021.

The cast of Call Me By Your Name will reappear in the sequel too. This includes Armie Hammer as Oliver, Timothee Chalamet as Elio, Michael Stuhlbarg as Samuel, Amira Casar as Annella, Esther Garrel as Marzia, Victoire Du Bois as Chiara, Vanda Capriolo as Mafalda and the others.

