Cake Boss: When is the next season of the show airing?

Cake Boss features to its viewers the wonderful art of cake baking. We all know it is no easy job. However, Buddy Valastro and his beloved family take us on the journey of making edible art cakes which makes us want to join them in this venture. The show became popular and had a wide viewership. Along with this, it also had several spin-offs for the series like ‘Next Great Baker’, ‘Kitchen Boss’, and ‘Buddy’s Bakery Rescue’. The presenter of the show is Buddy Valastro himself. Laney McVicker and Casey Bauer are the producers. Cake Boss has completed 10 seasons with 236 episodes. It made its debut on April 19, 2009. However, we know Valastro recently dealt with an injury on his hand which prevented him from airing the show for a while now. The last season aired in May 2019. There has not been any update on the new season and so we might have to wait a little longer.

What is the show about?

Cake Boss is a reality television series that shows you the wonderful art of cake baking by the Valastro family. It also shows the bond the family shares with each other and with the other employees. The steps for making extraordinary cakes are always fascinating as seen in the show. The effort put in by the cast is also immaculate. Buddy Valastro has an aim to fulfil his father’s dream which was to make Carlo’s bakery popular among every household.

Also Read: Gwen Stefani: What is the personal life and net worth of this celebrity?

Other updates on Cake Boss

Cake Boss as not announced about any future plans as Buddy recently dealt with an injury on his hand and so his return is still in the air. Hopefully, the team announces about their further plans soon and we get more details regarding the show. If everything goes well and the team is back, we can expect the next season by 2022.

The cast of the show includes Buddy Valastro, Mauro Castano, Joseph “Joey” Faugno, Frank “Frankie” Amato Jr., Danny Dragone, Grace Faugno, Maddalena Castano, Mary Sciarrone.

The post Cake Boss: When is the next season of the show airing? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.