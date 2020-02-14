Burnout developer Criterion Games takes over Need for Speed development

EA claims that future games in the Need for Speed collection will certainly be created by Criterion Games, while the collection’s previous developer Ghost Games will certainly be rebranded as an assistance workshop to assist in different tasks under the EA umbrella, according to Games Industry.biz.

Criterion Games is best understood for developing the Burnout collection. However, the workshop formerly generated 2 games in the Need for Speed collection– 2010’s Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit and also 2012’s Need for Speed: Most Wanted, which are a few of the much more prominent installations in the franchise business.

Personally, I really felt that 2012’s Most Wanted was a peak in the collection due to the fact that it seemed like a spiritual follow up to Burnout, while preserving the identification of Need forSpeed Meanwhile, my editor Sean claims 2005’s Most Wanted was his whatever and also rejects to recognize the follow up. But due to the fact that Criterion’s Burnout 3: Takedown is his favored racer of perpetuity, both people are really quite thrilled to see what the workshop makes with Need for Speed currently.

Ghost Games took over Need for Speed in 2013 with the launch of Need for Speed: Rivals, which was gotten well, however the following 2 games were consulted with blended evaluations. The most current installation, Need for Speed: Heat, has actually made out a little bit much better.

As our sis website Polygon explains, Criterion has really invested its current years as an assistance workshop for EA’s various other franchise business, developing the Star Wars: Battlefront collection’s much-loved area fights and also Battlefield V’s impressive Firestorm fight royale setting. It’ll be cool to see the workshop construct its very own games once more.