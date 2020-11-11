BTS Taehyung: What is his net worth in 2020? Is he single?

Kim Tae-hyung who is famous with his stage name V, is an iconic South Korean singer, songwriter, and actor. His stage name “V,” symbolises victory. Tae-hyung is a vocalist of the South Korean boy group BTS.

Quick facts about Tae-hyung

Name: Kim Tae-hyung

Birth date: December 30, 1995

Present age: 24 years old

Birth place: Seo District, Daegu, South Korea

Famous as:Singer, songwriter, actor

Genres: R&B, neo soul, indie pop, K-pop

Years active: 2013–present

Net worth: $20 million

Early life of Kim Tae-hyung

Famous as “V”, Kim Tae-hyungwas born on December 30, 1995 in Daegu, South Korea. He later grew up in Geochang County.Tae-hyung has one younger sister named Kim Eon Jin and one younger brother named Kim Jeong Gyu. His parents are farmers, and he originally does not belong to a privileged family.

V started taking saxophone lessons in early middle school to initiate his musical career while in elementary school. He later became a trainee for Big Hit Entertainment after he cleared an audition in Daegu. V graduated from Korean Arts High School in 2014, and he later enrolled in Global Cyber University.

What about his career?

Kim Taehyung made his debut in 2013 as a member of BTS as a vocalist.

Kim Taehyung or V of BTS plays the role of Hansung, in the TV drama “Hwarang: The Beginning” (2016)

OSTs

“It’s Definitely You” from Hwarang OST Part.2 (with Jin) (2017)

“Sweet Night” from Itaewon Class OST Part.12 (2020)

Original songs

“4 O’CLOCK” (with RM) (2017)

“Scenery” (2019)

“Winter Bear” (2019)

Adapted songs

“Beautiful” (with J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook) (2013)

“A Typical Idol’s Christmas” (with Jin, Suga, J-Hope and Jimin) (2013)

“95 Graduation” (with Jimin) (2014)

Cover songs

“Someone Like You” (2014)

“Hug Me” (with J-Hope) (2015)

“Jingle Bell Rock” (with Suga) (2019)

Is Tae-hyung single?

Currently as per the reports, Tae-hyung is not dating anybody and the BTS singer is presently single. He is a member of the South Korean group BTS, which is one of the most popular K-Pop groups in the world.

What is the net worth of Tae-hyung?

Kim Tae-hyung’s net worth is estimated to be around $20 million. His main source of income is as his role as a vocalist in the boy band group of South Korea, BTS and as his role as songwriter, and actor.

