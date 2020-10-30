BTS Suga: What’s the real name of Suga? How is his personal life?

Min Yoon-gi (Korean: 민윤기; born March 9, 1993), better known by his stage names Suga (stylized as SUGA) and Agust D, may be a South Korea n rapper, songwriter, and record producer.

Managed by Big Hit Entertainment, he debuted as a member of the South Korean pop idol group BTS in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, Agust D. In 2018, he re-released the mixtape for digital purchase and streaming. The reissue reached number three on Billboard’s World Albums Chart. In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, D-2. Commercially, the mixtape peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200, number seven on the united kingdom Albums Chart, and number two on Australia’s ARIA Album Chart.

The Korea Music Copyright Association attributes over 100 songs to Suga as a songwriter and producer, including Suran’s “Wine” which peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

Personal Information:

Min Yoon-gi was born on March 9, 1993 in Daegu, South Korea. The younger of two sons, he attended Taejeon grade school , Gwaneum secondary school , and Apgujeong highschool . He took an interest in rap after hearing “Reggae Muffin” by Stony Skunk, stating that it had been different from anything he had ever heard before. After hearing Epik High, he decided to become a rapper.

Early Life:

By age 13, he began to write down music lyrics and learned about MIDI. He worked a part-time job at a record studio by age 17. From then on, he began composing and arranging music, rapping, and performing.[2] Before being signed, he was active under the name Gloss as an underground rapper.[5] As a part of the hiphop crew D-Town in 2010, he produced “518-062”, a song commemorating the Gwangju Uprising.

Career:

Originally joining the corporate as a music producer,[7] Suga trained under Big Hit Entertainment for 3 years alongside members J-Hope and RM. He made his debut as a member of BTS on Mnet’s M Countdown with the track “No More Dream” from their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool.[8] He has produced and written lyrics for a spread of tracks on all of BTS’ albums.

For BTS’ third Korean-language extended play (EP) the foremost Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 1, Suga released a solo intro entitled “Intro: the foremost Beautiful Moment in Life”. The rap track’s lyrics itself discussed the fears of reaching adulthood at the top of one’s adolescent years.[10] It released on April 17, 2015, and featured an animated music video.

Personal Life:

In 2018, he purchased a US$3 million luxury apartment located in South Korea .[53] As of 2019, he lives in Hannam-dong, Seoul, South Korea.

In 2014, he made a promise to shop for his fans meat should he find success as a musical artist. Four years later, on his 25th birthday, he donated beef to 39 orphanages as “ARMY”, the name of BTS’ fanbase. For his 26th birthday in 2019, he donated KR ₩100,000,000 or US$88,000, to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation alongside 329 BT21 Shooky dolls.

