Bryan Christopher Williams better was known by his stage name Birdman. He is an American rapper, record executive, and entrepreneur. Cash Money Record Bryan is the co-founder. He founded the company along with his brother in 1992. His net worth is estimated to be $80 million.

Birdman Early Life –

Birdman was born on February 15, 1969 (New Orleans). Since his father did not sign the birth certificate initially he took his mother’s surname. For almost a month after his birth, he was not given a name. He was called Baby. His father owned a bar and they lived on top of the bar. His mother died in 1975 and he was then 5 years old. After his mother’s death along with his siblings, he stayed with his uncle, and after that, in foster care on their return. His father married again. He and his stepbrother got arrested for robbery and selling heroin when he was just 16 years of age.

Birdman Career Life –

After Birdman’s release from prison, he and his brother concentrated on the emerging bounce sub-genre of hip-hop. He came up with the idea to form their own record level. He wanted to name it Cash Money Record. “The Sleepwalker” the label’s first-ever project released in 1992. A local rapper Kilo G was signed. He and his brother signed more and more artists. DJ Mannie Fresh became the producer of Cash Money Record.

After the success of Cash Money Record Birdman and Mannie formed their own group Big Tymers. How Ya Luv That was the debut album of the group which released in 1998. Then I Got The Work (2000), and Hood Rich (2002) released. On November 26, 2002, he released his major-label debut Birdman. January 15, 2003, the album was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America for sending 5lacs copies to the United States.

Birdman and Lil Wayne collaborated and released their 1st album Like Father, Like Son on October 31, 2006. On Billboard 200 is ranked number 3. Then two singles were released Stuntin Like My Daddy and Leather So Soft. On November 23, 2009, Birdman released his fourth studio album Priceless. Bigga Than Life was released in 2010.

Birdman Personal Life –

Birdman has two children. In November 2007 he was arrested because marijuana was found with him.

