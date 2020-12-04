Britney Spears: What’s the net worth of Princess of Pop?

Britney Jean Spears is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress. She is one of the most influential pop culture influence, and often known as Princess of Pop as she revived a whole new genre for the teen pop during the late 90s and early 2000s. Her first two albums was certified diamond in the US namely, ‘Baby One More Time’ and ‘Oops I did it again’, these two albums become two of the bestselling albums of her making Britney bestselling teenage artists of all times. She made her acting debut with the movie called ‘Crossroads’ in the year 2002. Britney’s fifth studio album, ‘Blackout’ which was released in the year 2007 became one of her most successful album, and often critically acclaimed as her best work.

Till date Britney has sold over 100 million records globally. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) list her as eighth top-selling female artist in the United States.

What is the net worth of Britney Spears?

The Princess of Pop’s net worth is estimated around $115 million. In the year 2013, Britney Spears signed a $30 million contracts for a residency at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas. The condition and rule of contract was that she have to perform 100 shows over 2 years. Spears performed around 250 shows at Planet Hollywood. Her final performance gained her $1.7 million which is a new box office record for a single show at Las Vegas, and it also broke the record of Jennifer Lopez’s show record.

Till 2009, Spears net worth was estimated to be around $45 million. Her worth has gradually risen with some bumps on the way, during the coming years her worth only increased. In 2020, Britney Spears net worth is estimated to be $115 million. In the year 2017, she earned $70 million from endorsements and various endeavors. In that same year, Britney sold her house in Thousand Oaks for around $7 million. She kept buying and selling properties at Beverley Hills. Britney Spears also owns a large family compound at her native place, Louisiana.

Besides the real estate, Britney has invested in many good causes to help people in need globally. She is also a part of various organizations and groups worldwide to support good and important causes.

