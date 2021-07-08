Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn Spears comments on the conservatorship case again!

Britney Spears’s conservatorship news has spread like fire, and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears is caught into it. The “Zoey 101” star Jamie had recently spoke about her sister’s conservatorship case in support of Britney. However, people have been dragging her into the case alleging that Jamie has been gaining from Britney’s misery.

Finally, the actor once again has spoken to defend herself via her Instagram.

The 30-year-old actress Jamie reposted a screenshot of a news outlet’s headline on her Instagram story, which read, “Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life…after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer’s payroll.” Alongside that screenshot, Lynn Spears wrote, “Facts….now leave my broke-ass alone.”

Jamie Lynn has cleared the allegations of her monetarily profiting from Britney’s conservatorship a few times before. But, people have been still talking about Jamie’s involvement in what Britney has been put up through.

Earlier, Jamie had said, “Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls—-. I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way,”

She added, “This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.”

Before this, Jamie Lynn also took it to Instagram to share how all the situation and attention has impacted her family negatively. She revealed that people have started to send death threats to her and her children.

Other than that, ENews! In 2019 had also reported about Jamie tweeting and deleting her tweet in which she was defending herself against people’s allegations. According to the new outlet, Jamie wrote, “Haha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister, that is HER hard earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it. I would not spend money I did not earn.”

