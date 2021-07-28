Britney Spears shared how she feels amidst a lot of change’ in her life!

Britney Spears has seen a lot in these dew months and with her conservatorship case, a lot has change in the singer’s life. Her fight of freedom from the legal arrangement that allowed her conservators to control her life as per their wish. But now, Britney is more fearless and bold than ever before.

In a recent Instagram post, the “Toxic” singer revealed how she is feeling in a colorful manner, literally. Spears shared a video of her having fin with paint coloring on a huge white paper. She also shared a heartfelt message for her fans telling them how she is feeling amid this battle.

Britney wrote, “As you guys know there’s a lot of change going on in my life… At the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael’s and got white paper and paint !!!”

The singer continued, “I wanted to see color and this is me messing around !!! Ok so I’m not a professional painter… but I certainly felt like I was !!! This is an expression of how I’m feeling at the moment … rebellious… colorful…bright…bold …spontaneous…magical…so obviously showing my true colors !!!! If you look closely you can see find a fish in there somewhere!!!”

Needless to say, the comment section soon filled with appreciation and support from her fans and friends, who also made some colorful suggestions to Britney. One of the comments read, “Put paint on your feet and do one of your dances on top of the paper,” while another fans commented, “That’s what art is about Brit! EXPRESS YOURSELF, DON’T REPRESS YOURSELF! You are pure art!”

However, some fans couldn’t help but notice that the material Britney used was from Michaels Stores, and also tagged the retailer. In turn, Michael Stock put in sweet comment for Britney stating, “we’re just happy to see her expressing herself and doing what brings her joy ”

Britney Spears is still fighting against the conservatorship. Recently, she demanded her father Jamie to be removed as her conservator, and wants the conservatorship to end altogether. The Grammy winner has also hired a new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who is actively fighting for Britney’s betterment.

