Britney Spears has a relationship of “fear and hatred” with her dad, says her mother Lynn Spears!

Lynn Spears, mother of Britney Spears, opened up about the relationship that her daughter shared with her father Jamie, stating that it was full of fear and hate.

Britney Spears opened up about her suffering caused by the brutal legal conservatorship arrangement, which restricted her to take even basic decisions of her life. One of the conservators was Britney’s own father Jamie, whom she accused of taking her freedom away, and demanded him to be removed as a conservator, if not end the arrangement.

Lynn made some eye-opening revelations about her ex-husband regarding the abusive legal arrangement involving Britney, which was made in 2008. In an interview with TMZ on Sunday, Lynn, who has been backing up her daughter all this while, told that Britney is doing fine.

Later on Monday, Lynn called out Jamie and his actions against Britney, in declaration in court papers. She stated that 69-year-old Jamie is “incapable of putting his daughter’s interests ahead of his own.”

Britney’s mother said, “I became involved in this conservatorship during what I will term a ‘time of crisis’ that began at the end of 2018 and continued into 2019.” She says that she got involved at the time when she didn’t think the conservatorship was in Britney’s “best interests.” She revealed that Jamie had “absolute control” over Britney’s wealth.

Additionally, Britney’s healthcare decisions were also controlled by her conservator father. In the document, Lynn has also stated that Jamie hired a “sports enhancement doctor,” whom prescribed her “entirely inappropriate medicines” which Britney “did not want to take.” Other than that, the singer was also forced to go into a mental health facility against her will in early 2019. They “threatened (Britney) with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment,” stated Lynn.

Stating the relationship that the father daughter had, Lynn wrote that Britney felt “nothing but fear and hatred, which is the result of Jamie’s ” complete control… his mistrust of her, his coercion of her, his ‘bartering’ with her over what she can and cannot do for whatever reward or punishment he is willing to mete out, his constant threats, and his decision-making over all aspects of her life.”

According to Lynn, there was a specific breaking point that injured the father-daughter relationship badly. She said, “Of the actions that solidified the failure of my daughter’s and Mr. Spears’ relationship, the physical altercation between Mr. Spears and [Britney’s] minor children, my grandchildren, was perhaps the most appalling and inexcusable, and understandably destroyed whatever was left of a relationship between them.”

