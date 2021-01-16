Brie Larson: Net worth of the Avenger’s star Captain Marvel

Brie Larson is known to us all for her titular character Captain Marvel of the Avengers franchise. She is also a screenwriter, director, poet, singer-songwriter, and musician. She started her career at a young age. Larson is also the winner of several awards like Academy Award and a Golden Globe. Some of her other movies are Short Term 12, The Spectacular Now, Trainwreck, Room and Kong: Skull Island. She has also written and directed movies and shows like the Unicorn Store. We know about the shows and movies she is part of. However, you will be curious regarding her net worth, childhood and personal life. You have come to the right place. This article will provide you with an insight into the details of her life. Before that, let’s get to some quick facts about her.

Quick Facts About Brie Larson

Renowned for her role as Captain Marvel

Born on: October 1, 1989

Age: 31 years

Profession: Actress, filmmaker

Marital status: single

Kids: none

Siblings: Milaine

How She Became Famous?

Brie Larson was born in Sacramento, California. Her parents are Heather and Sylvain Desaulniers. Both of them practised homoeopathy. As a child, Larson was homeschooled and this helped her improve her creative and abstract thinking. At the young age of six, she began writing her own plays and movies. However, she also mentions having social anxiety during this time. Further, she was also the youngest member of the American Conservatory Theater. Her parents got divorced when she was seven leading her to move to Los Angeles. She began her career in acting very young by appearing in shows like “Touched by an Angel” and “Popular”. As a young woman, her roles were in movies like “Right on Track”, “Sleepover”, “House Broken” and “Just Peck”. She has also done several other movies. Larson has also co-written and directed the movie Unicorn Store.

Along with this, she received many awards like the Academy Award for Best Actress, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA for her role in the movie Room. In 2019, she had her big break after playing the role of Captain Marvel in the Avengers franchise movies.

Personal Life

Brie Larson was in a relationship with Alex Greenwald and the couple were engaged from 2016 to 2019. He is a member of the band Phantom Planet and is the lead singer and musician. She has mentioned about him being a great support and encouragement to her.

Net worth of Brie Larson

Brie Larson has a net worth of $25 million. However, this is no surprise as she had begun her career in acting at a very young age. This number is also likely to increase as she has just begun a major part in her career.

