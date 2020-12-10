Brie Larson: How much is she worth in 2020?

Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers who is professionally known as Brie Larson, is one of the talented American actress and filmmaker of the Hollywood industry. Initiating a career while still a teenager, she began her role in comedies expanding it to much acclaimed roles in independent dramas and film franchises.

For her dynamic roles, Brie Larson is a recipient of a number of awards, including the Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe. In the year 2019, she was listed by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Quick facts about Brie Larson

Name: Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers

Also known as: Brie Larson

Birth Date: October 1, 1989

Age: 31 years old

Birth Place: Sacramento, California, U.S.

Famous as: Actress, filmmaker

Years active: 1998–present

Partner(s): Alex Greenwald (2013–2019)

Net worth: $25 million

Early life of Brie Larson

Brie Larson was born on October 1, 1989, in Sacramento, California, to Heather and Sylvain Desaulniers. Larson has a younger sister, Milaine. Larson did not receive formal school education and was home schooled at home. While she is fluent in English, her first language is French.

While she was young, at the very young age of 6 Larson auditioned for a training program at the ‘American Conservatory Theater’, and she was the youngest student to be selected for the program.

What about her career?

For her dynamic years in the film industry as actor and filmmaker, Larson has received a number of awards including the British Academy Of Film And Television Awards (2016), Academy Award (2016) and Golden Globe Award (2016).

Larson has starred in a number of films, namely Kong: Skull Island and The Glass Castle, in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, Just Mercy. She has acted with Mark Wahlberg in The Gambler (2014) and with Amy Schumer in Trainwreck (2015) among other roles.

What about her personal life?

Brie Larson had started dating Alex Greenwald, a musician and lead singer of the band Phantom Planet, in the year 2013. The couple was engaged from 2016 to 2019. According to a source, “They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close.”

What is her net worth?

Brie Larson has an estimated net worth of $25 million. Her main source is from her impressive career as an acclaimed television actress, rising feature film star and emerging recording artist. Her best movies, includes Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Room, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and more.

