Brian Austin Green Net Worth, What did he do for his career?

Brian Austin Green or Brian Green is an actor, rapper, and producer from the USA. Best known as David Silver from Beverly Hills, 90210, he has also acted in shows such as Anger Management, Freddie, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and Wedding Band.

Green was born on July 15, 1973, in Los Angeles, California, and is currently 47 years old. He has been acting since 1985 and is currently married to Megan Fox, who is a popular actress herself and is the father of 4 children.

Brian was the son of Joyce and George Green. His father was a western and country musician. He passed out of North Hollywood High School after attending the Hamilton High School Academy of Music. He added Austin as his middle name so as to not get confused with another Brian Green when he joined the Screen Actors Guild as a child.

Brian Austin Green Career



Green starred in Knots Landing for 3 seasons between 1986 and 1989 before his role in Beverly Hills, 90210. He started his career as rapper Brian Green in 1996 when he released his album One Stop Carnival.

He appeared as Luke Bonner in Showtime, a series that won multiple awards. He met his wife Megan Fox in 2004 when he appeared in a cameo in Hope and Faith.

Green has played Derek Reese in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, a spin-off miniseries of the ever so popular Terminator franchise.

He played popular Superman villain Metallo in season 9 of Smallville, a TV show based on the Man of Steel.

In 2012, he appeared as a guest on the first episode Anger Management, an American sitcom. Green had played Sean, Jens Boyfriend. That episode had 5.47 million viewers on its debut night, making it the most-watched sitcom premiere in history.

Since then Green has also appeared in Happy Endings as Chris, a guest star in the final episode, and in Wedding Band as Tommy, frontman for Mother of the Bride, a rock band. He has also competed on season 4 of the Masked Singer where he got knocked out in the second round.

Brian Austin Green’s Net Worth

Brian has undoubtedly had a very successful career. His estimated net worth as of 2020 is $8 million.

