Brad Pitt Talks about Comfort Being His Style as Gets “Older” and “Crankier!”

Brad Pitt has wooed the world his entire life with his great looks, brilliant acting and cool acting. Pitt is not only an amazing actor, but a prominent style icon. However, as the actor is getting old, he is starting to realize that comfort is the only styling he wants.

Brad Pitt, who will turn 58 this year in December, says that he has ‘no style’ as he’s ‘older’ and ‘crankier.’ In an interview with Esquire, Brad opened up how his styling and preferences have changed as he is aging.

The Fight Club star said, “You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s as simple as that…” Pitt, who is popularly known to be the mist stylist individual on red carpets stated “If I have a style, it’s no style.” Rather, the 57-year-old actor is now more into simple colors and minimalist looks.

“I like monochrome, without it being a uniform … I like simplicity,” he explained. “I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have,” Pitt explained.

The Oscar winner does not like to follow or go as per the trends. He rather likes to invest in luxurious materials over flashy or trendy pieces, Moreover, talking about his style, Pitt said with the passing time, his style is “lead by comfort.”

Sharing his disliking towards new trends, Pitt told, “I like the feel of a Leica camera or the way a watch feels. I don’t want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice. I like how the lining feels,” he continued. “It’s those details that are important to me. It’s too exhausting to follow trends. And I despise billboards; I just don’t want to be billboard.”

Moreover, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star stated that it’s the quality that matters for him and not any trend or style. He also mentioned one of his favorite garments, which is a Loro Piani jacket. According to Pitt, he wish to be able to wear the same jacket for the next three decades. It is the same jacket that Brad wears in the new ad commercial for De’Longhi, an Italian coffee brand, which he is a brand ambassador of.

Hinting on the importance of quality of the jacket which lasts, Pitt told Esquire, “It’s cashmere, and if I make it to 86, I’ll be wearing it with moth holes… It’s expensive, but if I’m able to wear it for 30 years, it won’t be in the long run. It’s so simple, so sleek. To me, it’s perfect.”

Other than his style and looks, Brad also shone a light on the ad campaign by De’Longhi while talking to PEOPLE. Brad himself being a coffee lover and a sucker for good coffee, said, “I wanted to work with De’Longhi because I appreciated their approach for the campaign—they have confidence in their product and want to celebrate the artistry of their Italian heritage without overdoing it.”

Pitt, who is also an avid design and architecture enthusiast, said, “De’Longhi’s attention to detail makes me appreciate the brand even more. That sort of thoughtfulness is a distinctive value of Italian design—how you design something for the people who are going to experience it: certain details that might not be immediately obvious, but in the end have a profound effect on you and your life.”

This statement certainly shows that small details and quality matters for the actor, be it his style, clothes, coffee or any project.

Born in 1957, Brad Pitt has been observed to be one of the most powerful and influential people in Hollywood. Additionally, with his looks, style and personality, Pitt was also cited as one of the most attractive men for many years. Above all, the actor who has dated style icons like Jennifer Aniston and Angelia Jolie, was described as the sex icon or sex symbol by many media outlets.

Back in 1995, media outlet Empire had named Brad Pitt among the 25 sexiest stars in film history. The outlet People also named Pitt as the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ in 1995, a title which he won again in the year 2000.

However, fans are still adoring their favorite star and will keep loving Brad Pitt no matter how old he gets. A fan wrote, “CRANK-EEE SCHMANK-EE HE’S STILL ADORABLE!!!” On the other hand, another fan related to Pitt is feeling. “I know the feeling… Brad Pitt says his style is all about comfort now that he’s ‘older’ and ‘crankier.’

On the other hand, the fans are also appreciating Brad Pitt in the new ad campaign for De’Longhi. A fan tweeted, “Damn god! Never mind, let’s enjoy this holy s**t! For the #coffee lover in me, it’s a big “yes”! For the Brad Pitt’s fan in me, it’s a big “yes” too! This shit is perfecto from the bean to Brad with his cup!”

The post Brad Pitt Talks about Comfort Being His Style as Gets “Older” and “Crankier!” by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.