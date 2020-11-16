Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ‘s complete relationship timeline

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ‘s relationship is one of the most iconic of all times in Hollywood. From the inception of the relationship, which was bridging on the tag of being scandalous (Pitt was then married to Jennifer Aniston when he met Jolie), to being together for a period of twelve years, most of the ups and downs of their relationship has not escaped the public eye. Famously known as Brangelina, take a look at Pitt and Jolie’s complete relationship timeline.

Relationship Timeline of Brangelina

1) The pair met at the set of the spy thriller Mr. and Mrs. Smith. In later interviews, they had admitted that they “fell in love” on the set which they initially did not accept as Pitt was still married to Aniston.

2) Following this, Pitt and Aniston in January 2005, Pitt and Aniston announced that they are separating after five years of marriage. Aniston filed for divorce soon in March that year.

No sooner that this was issued, Brangelina was spotted vacationing together in Kenya in April. Angelina Jolie had also adopted six-month-old Zahara from Ethiopia in which Brad Pitt had accompanied her.

4) In July 2006, Brangelina confirmed that their first baby is on the way. The legal adoption of Maddox and Zahara by the couple was also finalized and their last names were changed to Jolie-Pitt. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was born in Namibia in May.

5) In March 2007 the newest member of the Brangelina family is added with the adoption of three-year-old Pax.

6) In February 2008, the couple announced that Jolie is pregnant again. Jolie revealed in

May 2008 at the Cannes Film Festival, that she is expecting twins. The twins were due in July 2008. Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline are born in Nice, France. Brad and Jolie are now a family of six.

7) In April 2012, Jolie is spotted wearing a $1 million ring from Pitt. Their manager confirms the engagement news.

8) In May 2013, Jolie reveals in a New York Times op-ed that she elected to undergo a preventive double mastectomy.

9) In August 2014, the couple marry at Chateau Miraval in France, with all six of their children involved in the marriage ceremony. Their children Maddox and Pax walked their mom down the aisle, Zahara and Vivienne are flower girls, and Shiloh and Knox are ring bearers.

10) In November 2014, the couple do their next movie together. The movie is written and directed by Jolie and it stars Brangelina.

11) In August 2016, Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt, citing that the pair has grown “irreconcilable differences”. Jolie requests to take the primary custody of their six children. The couple’s lawyer released a statement: “This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time.”

12) As of June 2020 the couple’s allegedly contentious divorce is still to finalize with the custody arrangement to be settled.

13) In July 2020, it is reported that “Brad and Angelina have come a very long way, and they’re finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids. But they have no wish to reconcile.

Brangelina’s relationship has looked like a solid unit for more than a decade, but some of the glitches just become unavoidable.

