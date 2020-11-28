Boys Over Flowers: Will there be a new season for the show?

Boys Over Flowers is one of those Korean dramas that you get hooked to. The series initially released on January 5, 2009, in its original network KBS 2. The show was directed by Jeon Ki-sang and written by Yoon Ji-Ryun. The show gained a lot of popularity when it was released in KBS 2 and even later in Netflix.

However, the production stories aren’t a series of good events for the team. This reason might add to the show not renewing. Further, we also know the cast is ever ready to do one more season as they expressed in interviews. Lee Min-ho, the lead actor in a popular face in Korean and even among the Korean drama fans. He had also mentioned that he gained a lot of popularity from this show. Since the cast is ready and the viewers are eagerly waiting for Boys Over Flowers Season 2, the only thing left is the production. As of now, no updates have been given from their side. If the team announces anything, we will update you.

The storyline of Boys Over Flowers

The Shinhwa Group owns and controls almost all business ventures in South Korea. It is headed by the proud and arrogant Kang Hee-soo. Her son along with three other boys have a group named F4. The F4 dominates Shinhwa High School and the students there and the leader of the group is Gu Jun-pyo, son of Kang Hee-soo. The group is feared by everyone, and many are also bullied by them. One such bullying incident leads to a lot of fame for Geum Jan-di after she tries to save the boy from getting bullied.

To cover up her son’s mistake, Kang Hee-soo gives Geum Jan-di a swimming scholarship and asks her to continue her studies in Shinhwa High School. However, this leads to a tough time for her between the elites. She begins by hating Gu Jun-pyo but towards the end a romance blooms. The last season ended on a happy note and so the season 2 is expected to begin with the relationship of the two.

Other updates on the show

The release date has not been confirmed yet. However, we can expect Netflix or the production team to give a green light for the show. Even then, it won’t be releasing anytime soon since the cast members are also busy with other projects. The show has not received a big no and can still be expected to get renewed.

The main cast of the show includes Ku Hye Sun as Geum Jan-di, Lee Min-ho as Gu Jun-pyo, Kim Hyun Joong as Yoon Ji-hu, Kim Bum as So Yi-Jung, Kim Joon as Song Woo, Kim So-eun as Chu Ga-eul.

