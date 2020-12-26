Boy George: What is the net worth of this famous singer?

Boy George is a well-known singer, songwriter, DJ, fashion designer, photographer and record producer. He is famous for his works like “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me”. George is also notable for his looks and public image. There have also been many controversies regarding his sexuality. However, he has also been accused of many legal issues and drug abuse cases. To know more about this personality, continue reading this article. We have covered here everything about Boy George’s personal life, childhood, career and net worth. Let’s look at some quick facts about the singer.

Quick Facts About Boy George

Renowned for being a singer, fashion designer

Born on: 14 June 1961

Age: 59 years

Profession: Singer, songwriter, fashion designer, record producer, photographer

Married to: not known

Kids: none

Siblings: Kevin, Gerald and David, Siobhan

How He Became famous?

He had four siblings. George recalls not having a happy childhood with his father being an abusive and violent man. He had his influence from artists like David Bowie, Marc Bolan, and Patti Smith. He became part of Bow Wow Wow. Their album "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me" reached the top of the charts. After this Boy George began releasing his own works which became successes. However, his most famous works include The Unrecoupable One Man Bandit, U Can Never B2 Straight, Cheapness and Beauty, Tense Nervous Headache, This Is What I Do. Moreover, he was also suffering from drug abuse during his career years and also received treatment for this.

Personal life

Boy George is considered a bisexual as he mentioned this in one of his interviews. He has been known to be in a relationship with artists like Kirk Brandon and Jon Moss. However, there are no much updates regarding his love life.

Net worth of Boy George

Boy George is known to have a net worth of $50 million. All of this came from his career in music and fashion business.

