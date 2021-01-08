Bobby Shmurda: Personal life, career and net worth

Bobby Shmurda is an American rapper who is famous for “Shmoney Dance” from his famous video “Hot N*gga” which made to the top of the billboard charts. Moreover, this was also replicated by famous artist like Beyonce, Jay Z and Drake. Other popular songs include “Stoopid” which became 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, the celebrity has also been accused of various legal issues for which he also spends years in jail. To know more about his early life, personal life, career and net worth, continue this article. Before that, let’s get to some quick facts about the celebrity.

Quick Facts About Bobby Shmurda

Renowned for his album “Hot N*gga”

Born on: August 4, 1994

Age: 26

Profession: rapper

Spouse: none

Kids: none

Siblings: 1

How He Became Famous?

Bobby Shmurda was born in Miami, Florida. His parents are Leslie Pollard and Gervase Johnson. However, he was separated from his father since he was two months old. Bobby’s father was accused of attempt to murder and was sentenced to prison. His mother had to raise her two kids with the help of their grandmother. Further, his childhood issues have had a major impact on him as he grew up. Moreover, Bobby also became part of the criminal gang “GS9”. They were responsible for many non-fatal shooting and murders.

Bobby got his inspiration from rappers like 50 Cent, 2 Pac, Jay Z, Biggie Smalls, Juvenile, Lil Wayne, and Trick Daddy. His major breakthrough was in 2014 after he released “Hot N*gga”. The Shmoney Dance from it became an online sensation and resulted in many memes too. Further, Beyonce and Jay Z replicated it in one of their tours. His other albums like “Bobby Bitch”, “Shmurda She Wrote” and “Stoopid” reached the top and became major hits. Moreover, he has also collaborated with other artists like Uncle Murda, Rowdy Rebel, Chinx, The Game, Ty Dolla $ign, Rich The Kid, Shy Glizzy, Migos and others.

Personal Life

Bobby Shmurda has been involved with many legal issues and charges. He was charged for possession of weapons which he tried to hide in his couch. He was also charged for attempting murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession. Currently, the rapper is single.

Net Worth of Bobby Shmurda

Bobby Shmurda has a net worth of $400 thousand. However, the rapper earned millions but had to pay quite an amount to get his bail.

