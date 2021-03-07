Bored of sitting at home? Want to play something interesting? If yes, then you are at the right place. This Battle Game, Bloons TD 6 MOD APK is one of the most entertaining games of all time, now with improved features. Download this game for free with all new features!

DETAILS:

Name: BLOONS TD 6 MOD APK v23.2: Category Defense Version 23.2 Size 46 mb MOD Available OS Android 5.0+ Publisher Ninja Kiwi Google Play Link https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ninjakiwi.bloonstd6

Introduction to Bloon TD 6 MOD APK

The game, “Bloons TD 6 MOD APK”, is one of the most interesting defense games to play. You might end up spendingf hundreds of hours playing this game for sure! Above all, it is definitely suitable for the players of all age.

Bloons TD 6 MOD APK is the battle game between balloons and monkeys. Balls roll along the tracks and your mission is to kill them. To do so, build a perfect protection with the aid of tower shaped like monkeys to deal with the multiple waves. Certainly, defeating the enemies will reward you with the money. The levels get harder with the progression. There are heroes in addition to the towers. You can use them on the battlefield to defeat a large number of balls.

Approximately a hundred improvements can provide you with the necessary strength to prevail in the Bloons TD 6 MOD APK’s most challenging stages as well as unlock new levels. Perhaps, the plus point is there are more than two dozen maps, vibrant graphics, and the ability to play even without an Internet connection.

Bloons TD6 MOD APK featured game which comes with newer modes, money, funky upgrades and other cool stuffs.

You can refer to this article to download this game for free!

