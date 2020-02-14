Blizzard moves previously canceled Overwatch League games from China to Korea

Last month, Blizzard revealed that every one of its arranged Overwatch League games in China throughout February as well as March were canceled following the coronavirus. Now the author has actually exposed its strategy to reschedule the games– as well as it entails relocating them abroad entirely.

According to Blizzard, every one of the canceled matches– which were established to occur in Shanghai, Guangzhou, as well as Hangzhou– will certainly currently occur in a workshop inSeoul The suits will certainly be played throughout the 7th as well as 6th weeks of OWL, which occur on the weekend breaks of March 14 th as well as March 21 st. Previously arranged games in Miami as well as Atlanta that were established to occur those weekend breaks will certainly be untouched, according toBlizzard Specific suit times are anticipated to be revealed “quickly.”

(Seoul will certainly additionally be house to OWL games on the weekend break of March 7th, when the Seoul Dynasty host matches at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza.)

The Overwatch League is much from the only esports league influenced by the results of the coronavirus. The League of Legends Pro League in China has actually held off suits forever, while League of Legends Champions Korea is presently playing games without viewers existing for safety and security factors. Similarly, a PUBG competition in Berlin arranged for April has actually been held off without make-up day revealed.

OWL started its 3rd period on February 8th with games in New York as well asDallas This period is specifically vital for the league as it stands for an approach a city-based framework, with suits organized by groups all over the world. Week 2 beginnings on February 15 th with suits organized by the Philadelphia Fusion.