Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus is battling with cancer!

Blink-182’s front-man, Mark Hoppus, who also plays the bass for the band, revealed that he is suffering from cancer and is going through the treatment. The 49 years old singer announced the news to his fans on his social media platforms on Wednesday.

Mark told that he has started chemotherapy for the same. He wrote, “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer… It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

The singer also wrote, “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,”

pic.twitter.com/S9oZvPHZEw

— ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) June 23, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Concluding his announcement, Hoppus hopefully wrote, “Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all,”

Before the announcement, Mark Hoppus had posted picture of himself at an appointment with his doctor. However, before making the written announcement, the singer deleted the picture from his story. In the picture, the musician could be seen in a chair with an IV attached to his arm. Mark wrote along with the picture, “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

The band’s co-founder Tom DeLonge backed Mark’s statement. Tom tweeted, “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack!”

I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack

— Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) June 24, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

After he made the announcement, Mark’s friends and fans immediately shared the news and wished him a full and speedy recovery. Repying to Mark’s tweet, The Office star BJ Novak wrote, “You’re on our minds, Mark. Your attitude is going to be magnified by so many people.”

Wishing Mark Hoppus well, one of his fans tweeted, “@markhoppus sending my love. You’re the reason I bought my first bass guitar, like a million others, we had a great talk in Sacramento at a Tilly’s, and we smiled and laughed a lot. Your heart has fired up a lot of people and countless songs, stay strong, thanks for inspiring us.”

The post Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus is battling with cancer! by Mike Butcher appeared first on The TeCake.