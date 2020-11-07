Blast Furnace, How to create a Blast Furnace in Minecraft?

Blast Furnace – Minecraft is a sandbox video game developed by Mojang Studios. The game was firstly created by Markus “Notch” Persson in the Java programming language. Following several early test versions, it was released as a paid public alpha for PC in 2009 before officially released in November 2011, with Jens Bergensten taking over development. Minecraft has since been ported to several other platforms and is the best-selling video game of all time, with 200 million copies sold and 126 million monthly active users as of 2020.

What is a Blast Furnace?

A Blast Furnace can be used to smelt your ores twice as fast as a regular furnace in Minecraft. A Blast Furnace is one of the most important items in the inventory in Minecraft. Much like a furnace, it is mainly used to smelt items in the game but also comes with the ability to smelt twice as fast as any a regular furnace. However, it can only be used to smelt ore blocks, tools, and armor, along with gold or chainmail. Creating this item in Minecraft is one of the earlier steps to follow to be able to melt down the old gear into iron ingots, which can be further utilized for creating other creative items, such as a Minecraft anvil.

How to create a Blast Furnace?

Step 1: Open the Crafting menu.

Here are the things needed:

Five Iron Ingot

Three pieces of Smooth Stone

One Furnace

Step 2: Add all the items to the crafting menu

Pull up the crafting grid and load the top row with Iron Ingots. Two of the remaining Ingots will go on either side of the middle row with a furnace placed in the center of the grid. Add three smooth stones in the bottom row and it will be ready to create the blasting furnace.

Step 3: Move the Blast Furnace to your Inventory

Move it to the inventory. To use a Furnace in Minecraft, simply place the item and fuel on top of the Blast Furnace. This will change its state to ‘lit’. The item that is placed on it will be smelted at twice the speed of a regular furnace and the fuel that will go in the blast furnace will also be consumed at double the rate. The smelted item can be obtained from the block, by clicking on ‘use item’.

The post Blast Furnace, How to create a Blast Furnace in Minecraft? by Sabrina Mongs appeared first on The TeCake.