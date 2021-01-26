Blake Shelton: What is the net worth of the famous singer?

Blake Shelton is a well-known country music singer and his appearances in Nashville Stars, Clash of Choirs, and The Voice. His major albums are The Dreamer, Austin, Pure Bs, and many more. All of these have managed to get to the top of the charts and earned gold and platinum. Recently, the spotlight has been on Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani as the couple got engaged. They are now the power couple of the music industry. To learn more about his childhood, personal life, career, and net worth, continue reading this article. Here are some quick facts to go through before that.

Quick Facts About Blake Shelton

Renowned for being an American country singer

Born on: June 18, 1976

Age: 44 years

Profession: singer, television personality

Married to: Kaynette Gern (2003-2006), Miranda Lambert(2011-2015)

Kids: none

Siblings: Richie Shelton

How did he rise to fame?

Blake Shelton was born in Ada, Oklahoma, to Dorothy and Richard Shelton. His mother owned a beauty salon, and his father worked as a car salesman. He started his career and passion for music at a very young age. By the age of 15, he began writing songs. His uncle had taught him to play the guitar before that. He was an Oklahoma Denbo Diamond Award winner at the age of 16.

He released his first single, “Austin,” after signing with Warner Bros. Records. It became no. 1 in the Billboard charts. Following this, he released “The Dreamer” in February 2003, and the single from it, “The Baby,” became no. 1. His other albums are “Pure BS,” “Startin’ Fires,” “Red River Blue,” “Cheers It’s Christmas,” “Based on a True Story,” “Bringing Back the Sunshine,” “If I’m Honest,” and “Texoma Shore.” He has also received many reviews for his works and also multiple awards and nominations. Some of these are ten Country Music Association Awards, five Academy of Country Music Awards, and nine CMT Music Awards.

Personal Life

Blake Shelton was initially married to Kaynette Gern for three years. Later, he got hitched to singer Miranda Lamber but the couple divorced in 2015. At present, he is engaged to Gwen Stefani. Apart from this, he is also a philanthropist and has contributed immensely to his home town and even others in need.

Net worth of Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton has a net worth of $100 million. This he has acquired from his long and successful career in the music industry. He has contributed many beautiful works to his fans. Apart from this, he has also amassed a fortune from his tv shows.

