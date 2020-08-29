Black Mirror Season 6 confirms, Check the Release date

British dystopian comic-British sci-fi Black Mirror is going to return on Netflix. The series has a huge fan following. It is the most loved and well-known series on Netflix. After the five successful seasons, Netflix has shown the green light to season 6. Means, the biggest streaming platform over worldwide, Netflix has renewed Black Mirror Season 6. Read below what we know about the release date, cast, and Plot.

Release Date of Black Mirror Season 6

Black Mirror Season 5 was released on Netflix in June 2019. Since the fifth season has released, season 6 has been in discussions. The deferment due to the pandemic of the coronavirus indicates that the next season would most likely be published a little late.

The Black Mirror followers might need to wait around for two years to watch the newest season of the sequence if the series gets a nod for a season. Before releasing a brand new season, the series’ makers usually keep a gap of two years.

Expected plot of Black Mirror Season 6?

Yet, there has not made any official announcement regarding the plot of this most anticipated British sci-fi thriller. This series is available on the most popular streaming giant Netflix, where you can download the season of the Black Mirror franchise, which is given by Charlie Booker and Annabelle Jones. It comprises three stories based on our lives and the effect of innovation and creativity on it.

Cast of Black Mirror Season 6

Though, there are no details provided officially regarding the cast of Season 6. It is rumored that Charlie Brooker, Jesse Armstrong, and Michael Schur will be in this season of a Black Mirror

We will get back to you as soon as we get more updates on Black Mirror Season 6.

What is Black Mirror?

Black Mirror is a British dystopian comic sci-fi series. It has been created by Charlie Brooker. It examines modern society, particularly with regard to the unanticipated consequences of new technology.

