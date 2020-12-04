Birds of Prey 2: Will the movie have a sequel or is it cancelled?

Birds of Prey first made its entry on February 7, 2020. The female superheroes made a place in the hearts of some but not all. The movie received mixed reviews, the majority also gave Margot Robbie positive critics for her role as Harley Quinn. Cathy Yan directed the film, and it was written by Christina Hodson. The movie was produced by the actress Margot Robbie herself along with Bryan Unkeless and Sue Kroll. The movie had a box office of $201.8 million which is less comparing the other DC movie blockbusters. It is also one of the first R-rated DC movies. However, now the confusion is regarding a Birds of Prey 2.

The DC franchise has not yet announced anything regarding a second part. Further, there are also rumours regarding the cancellation of the movie. Even if the movie is set to be renewed, we can expect it only after a long time. The cast, including Margot Robbie, has other commitments and projects and so the movie can only be expected by 2024.

The storyline of Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey brought in a new squad of four deadly women. Harley Quinn broke up with Joker and is abandoned in Gotham City unprotected. However, this makes her the target of a crimelord Black Mask and his other villains. She upon overcoming various dangerous circumstances comes in contact with four other female fighters Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. The five then work together to bring down the Black Mask and his right-hand man Victor Zsasz. At the end of the first movie we see Helena, Dinah and Montoya start their own vigilante team called the Birds of Prey. On the other hand, Harley and Cassandra start their own business.

Birds of Prey 2 will bein from where it stopped bringing in a new villain for the squad to fight. However, since the movie is known for bringing in changes, we can even expect a female villain. The credit scene also showed Harley revealing a secret of Batman and the next one will hopefully reveal that too.

Also Read: Harley Quinn Season 3: Everything you need to know!

Other updates on Birds of Prey 2

The movie will release after a long time if everything goes well. Even Harley Quinn got a busy schedule and so the Birds of Prey 2 can be expected by 2024.

The cast from the previous movie might show up once more along with some new faces. Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Helena, Jurnee Smollett as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra and Ali Wong as Ellen, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask.

The post Birds of Prey 2: Will the movie have a sequel or is it cancelled? by Vanis Hardy appeared first on The TeCake.