Billie Lourd: What is her journey to success and how much does she earn?

Billie Lourd is known for her roles in Scream Queens and American Horror Story. Moreover, she is known for being born into a family of celebrities like Carrie Fisher, Bryan Lourd, Debbie Reynolds, and Eddie Fisher. This also proved as an advantage to her career. Like her mother, she was also part of the Star Wars franchise and has appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. We know the roles she has played and the movies she has been part of. However, if you want to know more details regarding her childhood, personal life, net worth, and journey to success, keep reading. Before that, below are some quick facts about this celebrity.

Quick Facts About Billie Lourd

Renowned for her roles in Scream Queens and American Horror Story

Born on: July 17, 1992

Age: 28 years

Profession: Actress

Partner: Austen Rydell

Kids: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell

Siblings: Ava

How She Became Famous?

Billie Lourd was born in Los Angeles, California, to actress Carrie Fisher and talent agent Bryan Lourd. Her grandparents are actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher. However, this has had an influence on her, and at a young age, she was part of the Le Bal des Debutantes. She had her dress made from Chanel. Billie is a student of Harvard Westlake-school. She is a graduate of New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study with a degree in Art and Business as Religion.

Her debut in the entertainment industry is through the role of Lieutenant Connix in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. However, following this, she was also part of the sequels Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalkers. She also performed her mother’s character, Princess Leia, in a small flashback. Later, she was cast into Scream Queens, which gave her considerable attention from the audience. In 2015, she played a role in Billionaire Boys Club. However, the release was not completed due to allegations against the actor Kevin Spacey. Other shows are the American Horror Story, Will and Grace, and Booksmart.

Personal Life

Billie is engaged to her current partner Austen Rydell. The couple has a child together named Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell. This name was given to pay tribute to the late actress and her mother, Carrie Fisher.

Net worth of Billie Lourd

Billie Lourd has a net worth of $20 million. This is quite an amount considering her age as she is just 28 years. Moreover, she also acquired her mother’s estate worth millions and other valuable properties.

