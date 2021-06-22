Billie Eilish apologizes and clarifies the controversy around her Anti-Asian remarks!

Recently, the “Bad Guy” singer Billie Eilish was highly criticized for her racial comments against Asians. In an old video of the singer which surfaced, Billie could be seen mouthing a word while mouthing along a song in which an anti-Asian slur is used.

In another video, which went viral around the same time, Billie tried and imitated an Asian accent, which wasn’t appreciated by her fans and called her out for mocking Asians.

After a few days of criticism, Billie Eilish finally addressed the controversy and apologized for what she did and clarified she did not know the meaning at the time. Billie shared a message containing an apology on her Instagram story on Monday and put forth her say on the incident.

Billie wrote, “I love you guys, an many of you have been asking me to address this, and this is something I WANT to address because I’m being labeled something that I am not.” Addressing the video, Billie stated, “There’s a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14, where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community.”

The 19 years old singer Billie Eilish, who recently received praise for her new single “Lost Cause”, said, “I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I eve mouthed along to that word. This song was the only time I’d ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family.”

“Regardless of my ignorance and age at the same time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful… and for that I’m sorry,” apologized Billie.

Billie, who recently appeared on the cover of Vogue Magazine, explained, “The other video in that edited clip is me speaking in a silly gibberish made up voice… something I started doing as a kid and have done my whole life when talking to my pets, friends and family. It is absolute gibberish and just me goofing around, and is in NO way and imitation of anyone or any language, accent, or culture in the SLIGHTEST.”

“Anyone who knows me has seen me goofing around with voices my whole life. Regardless of how it was interpreted, I did not mean for any of my actions to have caused hurt to others and it absolutely breaks my heart that it is being labeled now in a way that might cause pain to people hearing it.”

Eilish continued, “I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance equity and equality. We all need to continue heaving conversations, listening and learning. I hear you and I love you. Thank You for taking the time to read this.”

