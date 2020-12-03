Beyoncé: Who is Beyoncé and how much is she worth in 2020?

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, famous with her stage name Beyoncé is one of the most iconic American singers besides being an actress. Of this era, she is one of the most influential artists and is credited for revolutionizing pop culture music.

Beyoncé started her musical career as the lead vocalist of the R&B group Destiny’s Child. After this, she kickstarted her solo career with the release of the album Dangerously in Love. Besides launching her singing career, she also has a passion for acting and has acted in several movies including Dream Girls. She has contributed to the field of music, dance, and fashion phenomenally. Beyoncé has bagged the position as the most nominated woman in Grammy Award history with a total of 70 nominations.

Quick facts about Beyonce

Birthdate: September 4, 1981

Present age: 39 years old

Birth Place: Houston, Texas

Notable Works: “Lemonade”, “Irreplaceable”

Founder Of: Destiny’s Child

Occupation: Singer, actress, record producer, dancer, businesswoman, director

Years active: 1997–present

Net worth: $400 million

Early life of Beyonce

Beyoncé was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas. She started her music career quite early in her life by participating in various talent shows.

Beyoncé partnered with her cousin Kelly Rowland and together they went ahead to bag a record deal in 1997 with Columbia Records. This paved the way for Destiny’s Child to become a well known R&B band after they released their first album.

She went ahead with her career-launching in 2003 her first solo album, Dangerously in Love. The album sold a million copies, and it also went ahead to bag five Grammy awards.

Beyoncé’s acting career is also significant as she has starred opposite to Jennifer Hudson, Jaime Foxx, and Eddie Murphy in the movie Dreamgirls which was adapted from the hit Broadway musical which had the same title.

What about her personal life?

Beyonce has been married to Jay-Z for a long and they are the power couple of the music industry. They were married on April 4, 2008. In June 2017, Jay-Z and Beyonce welcomed the twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

What is the net worth of Beyonce?

Beyoncé’s net worth is estimated to be $400 million. Her main source of income is from her significant music career, touring, and endorsements. She is one of the most highly highest-paid celebrities.

In 2019 alone, Beyonce had earned $81 million and ranked on the position of No. 51 in the list of the richest self-made women in America. She is one of the best-selling artists in the music industry.

