Beyoncé: What is the net worth of the greatest diva of the music industry?

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles Carter, better known as Beyoncé is an American singer and actress. She is one of the most influential artists in the history of Hollywood Pop music culture and contributed vastly to the field of music, fashion, and dance. Beyoncé rose to fame in the year 1990 as the lead singer of the band, ‘Destiny’s Child’ which is one of the bestselling girl music bands of all time.

Early Life of Beyoncé

Born on 4 September 1981 in Houston, Texas to Tina and Matthew Knowles. Beyoncé attended St. Mary’s Montessori School in Houston and took dance lessons as well. Her interest in music and dance rose from the time she took part in a school talent show function, and won the competition at the age of seven singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.” In 1990, she enrolled in Parker Elementary Music School, and joined the school choir group. Later, she also attended the High School for Performing and Visual Arts, and then took admission in Alief Elsik High School.

Career of Beyoncé

Beyoncé formed Destiny’s Child along with her sister, Solange Knowles. It was the biggest girl band of the 90s with blockbuster album. During the hiatus of the band, Beyoncé made her debut in the movie with the role in US-movie titled, ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’ which was released in the year 2002. After her debut in the movie, she began her solo music career and became the first musician to debut and securing the first position with her fix six solo studio albums on the Billboard 200. The debut album of Beyoncé is titled, ‘Dangerously in Love’ which was released in the year 2005, and was an instant hit on the Billboard. Four songs from the album featured on Billboard Hot 100, including the singles with the rapper, Jay Z called ‘Drunk in Love’, and with rapper Sean Paul titled, ‘Baby Boy’. In 2006, Destiny’s Child broke up, and she released her second solo album titled,

‘B’Day’ which have two of her most popular songs that topped the US Charts, namely ‘Irreplaceable’ and ‘Beautiful Liar’.

Besides her huge success in the field of music, Beyoncé continued her career in acting as well with starring roles in the following movies, ‘The Pink Panther’, ‘Dreamgirls’, and ‘Obsessed’. Her portrayal of Etta James was a big inspiration for her third solo album titled, ‘I Am… Sasha Fierce’ which earned her six Grammy Awards in the year 2010. The songs from the album are still a huge hit among the listeners, and they are, ‘Halo’, ‘If I was a Boy’, and ‘Single Ladies’.

She is one of the world’s best-selling recording artists with over 120-million copies sold globally. Beyoncé is the most nominated woman in the history of Grammy Awards and has the second most winning of the awards for a woman of a total 24. In 2014, she became the highest-earning black music artist in history. Forbes ranked her as one of the strongest and powerful women in the entertainment industry in the year 2015, and again in 2017. She is often cited as the diva, and goddess of music by other music artists and celebrities.

Net worth of Beyoncé

According to Forbes, the net worth of Beyoncé is $400 million. She is also one of the world’s highest-paid celebrities. In 2019, Forbes ranked her as in the Top 50 in the list of a self-made rich American woman, as she earned $81million. During the pandemic outbreak of Covid-19, Beyoncé donated around $6 million to mental health organizations.

