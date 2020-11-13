Beyhadh 2: The romantic thriller television series coming to an end!

Beyhadh 2 is an Indian romantic thriller television series. The series released on 2 December 2019 on Sony Entertainment Television. It stars Shivin Narang, Ashish Chaudhary, and Jennifer Winget. An internationally best-selling author Maya Jaisingh plans to destroy her biggest enemy to avenge the atrocities committed by him 10 years ago. Those who betrayed her she plans to take revenge from them. The series received a positive response from the audience.

Beyhadh 2 Recent Update –

As per sources, the show is not only for the Indian audience but now it also telecast in the Arab countries as its dubbed version in Arabic. The series is gaining is equal popularity. In an interview one of the lead cast Shivin Narang who plays the role of Rudra Roy said “I am really very excited and happy that Beyhadh 2 has started in Arab. I have already started getting a lot of messages after promo shoots.” He said lots of his friends in Dubai sending lots of videos. After the release of 1st episode, he said he received lots of appreciation from the audience in Arab countries.

Another lead cast Jennifer Winget in an interview with a news portal said that the series is coming to an end. The series is very close to her and she feels sad that it coming to an end. She is hoping that the audience will understand the circumstances.

Beyhadh 2 Reason For Ending –

The decision of ending the series has shocked the audience and many have expressed their anger on Twitter. The producers of the series suffered huge losses due to lockdown so they decided to end the series. It is a big-budget series. The set at Green Valley studio in Mira Road is lying unused which is incurring losses with every passing day. The channel and the production house has decided not to resume the shoot after lockdown. The script for the next 50 episodes is already ready.

