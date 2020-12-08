Beverly Hills, 90210 Reboot BH90210 is Demented!!

Fox’s choice to cancel BH90210 after one short season was sustainability-driven. Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn stated in TVLine – to support something that meta and raised in the long-term is amazingly hard.

We always envisioned it as an experience. Therefore we felt like doing it as a short-term event where you could catch up with just these actors that you love and do something wildly complex was a great way to honor the legacy of the show.

The network picked the plug on BH90210 in November, two months after the six-episode meta service, in which the original cast played heightened versions of themselves, aired its Season 1 finale. After a promising start ratings-wise, viewership steadily dipped with each passing episode; the finale garnered just 1.9 million total watchers and a 0.7 rating.

In confirming the repeal last fall, the network stated – We are so proud to have reunited in a special summer event one of the network’s legacy shows and casts with 90210 fans across the country. Profound thanks to and respect for Gabrielle [Carteris], Brian [Austin Green], Ian [Ziering], Jennie [Garth], Jason [Priest], Shannen [Doherty] and Tori [Spelling], who, along with the entire crew and everyone at CBS and FOX TV Studios, poured their hearts and lives into this truly innovative and nostalgic return.

Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris were only back but maybe unsurprisingly, the concept concluded up dividing and confusing many fans of the show.

Speaking to TV Line about the choice to remove the reboot, Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn revealed that it was never intended to be a long-running show.

Going ahead the season two would be more laser-focused on the reboot. So the fans & audience would get a huge percentage of us playing ourselves and our roles from the original 90210 as we would jump into what the reboot would look like.

Slightly the show ended with the reboot being picked up by Fox, causing supporters to start a petition for the show to get a second season to notice how it all works out.

