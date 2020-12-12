Bethany lily april’s Net Worth, relationships

Bethany Lily April is an American wellness master, model, TikTok star and Instagram character. Her Instagram account is pressed with her hot, well proportioned and sizzling pictures. She primarily transfers way of life, style, and travel online media content under her record. She has million of supporters under her Instagram account. She maily transfers her Bikini pictures there and furthermore modeled for swimsuits and bra-wear. Other than her Instagram account, she additionally has a massive fan following under her TikTok account. Stay in bio and investigate more about Lily April’s Wikipedia, Bio, Age, Height, Weight, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family, Career and a lot more Facts about her.

Bethany Lily April Height and Weight

How tall is Bethany Lily April? She remains at a stature of 5 ft 5 in tall or, in all likelihood 1.65 m or 165 cm. She weighs around 55 Kg or 121 lbs. Her body estimations are 34-26-39 inches. She is a wellness crack also. She has delightful dull earthy coloured eyes which is kind of blue and has light hair.

Lily April Age

How old is Bethany Lily April? Her birthday falls on April 24, 1996. She is 24-yrs old. She holds English identity and has a place with blended nationality. Her introduction to the world sign is Taurus. She was brought into the world in Essex, England.

Lily April Boyfriend

Who is the beau of Bethany Lily April? She has not given any experiences about her loving or dating life. As of now, she is single and extremely centred around her vocation. Sometime in the not so distant future, she needs to win Oscar (Award)as an Actress.

Bethany Lily April Net Worth

What is the total assets of Bethany Lily April? She shared design and way of life selfies on Instagram or social networking. As in 2020, her total assets is assessed around $300,000 (USD). She likewise gets paid for organizations and commercials from her supporters.

Bethany Lily April Career

Bethany Lily April is an online media star. She is a wellness mentor too. At present, she has millions of adherents under her TikTok account.

